Stronger Storms Today, Sunny Tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, mainly p.m. showers and storms.High 86

Tonight: Evening showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. Low 63

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 82

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, nice day. 84(59)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. 86(62)

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. 87(67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another cold front will move north to south through the region today. The timing on this front has looked a little different with each run of the weather models. That being said, it looks like we will be dry through the morning hours with an increasing chance of gusty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lingering storms can produce localized flooding. There is a slight risk of damaging thunderstorm winds. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Showers and storms taper off tonight as the front moves south of central Ohio. Surface high pressure will move into the area. That means a dry air mass with highs in the upper-70s north and low-80s south with plenty of sunshine tomorrow.



Expect sunny skies and beautiful weather this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob