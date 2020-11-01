Strong winds usher in short-lived cold blast with snow showers

A blast of chilly air to open November will be short-lived, but certainly left a mark, with gusts to 40 mph carrying the first snowflakes of the season swirling across northern and central Ohio. In the meantime, grab a warm jacket and gloves, if you are going to be outdoors. The midday readings around 50 degrees are long gone.

A cold front trailing low pressure moving across southern Canada that swept through the state also sent the wind chill down into the 20s! Clouds will linger for a time tonight, before clearing later. Actual readings will fall into the upper 20s Monday morning.

After a frosty start early and an unseasonably chilly, sunny day, the weather will gradually moderate beginning Tuesday. High pressure will center over the Appalachians, providing sunny conditions and light winds on Election Day, which will extend across much of the nation, except in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

A gradual warming trend with southwest winds will send readings into the 60s starting Wednesday through next weekend, with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Windy, colder, few snow showers, falling to mid-30s Tonight: Some clearing, blustery, quite cold. Low 28

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly. High 45

Tuesday: Sunny. High 57 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 63 (38)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 65 (45) Friday: Mild sunshine. High 66 (44) Saturday: Sunny. High 67 (45)

Have a good evening! -Ben