Strong winds expected Sunday, rain and cooler temperatures coming

WIND ADVISORY SUNDAY (40-60 MPH GUSTS)

Strong winds will develop toward daybreak Sunday, with potentially damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph with the passage of a cold front and low pressure to the northwest. Secure outdoor furniture and holiday decorations early tonight. Rain showers will initially affect western Ohio early tonight, with more widespread showers arriving well after midnight and lingering through Sunday morning.

After the chilliest morning of the season so far (low to mid-20s), it looks and feels like November–a week after record-breaking warmth in the upper 70s. Clouds thickened as a disturbance advanced across the central Plains and low pressure spins up, heading north to the Upper Midwest and Lake Superior early Sunday. With a deepening low and sharp pressure difference (high pressure in the southern Plains), winds will gust between 40 and 60 mph early Sunday, and remain strong through the day.

Cooler Canadian air will filter for the first half of next week, before temperatures moderate into the 50s and 60s again later in the week and weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers at night. High 49

Tonight: Showers develop, breezy. Low 45

Sunday: Rain early, mild early. High 57, falling to 46

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 50 (32)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 45 (34)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, High 46 (25)

Thursday: Clouds increase, mild. High 58 (31)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 61 (45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (46)

Have a great weekend! -Ben