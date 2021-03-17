Strong storms possible Thursday in southern Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Severe storms erupted Wednesday across the Deep South sparking numerous warnings for tornadoes and damaging winds from eastern Oklahoma to Alabama

A potent disturbance will bring the ingredients together for a major outbreak of severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong winds aloft shifting direction with height and ample moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico will provide the setup for a dangerous period stretching over 36 hours south of the Ohio River east to the Atlantic Coast.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has placed the middle and upper Ohio Valley on the northern edge of the risk for severe storms Thursday.

The threat of severe weather in southern Ohio from midday through midafternoon will depend on how far north a warm front extends from low pressure moving east across Kentucky.

A few storms could produce damaging winds and hail during the early afternoon, before the warm air is cut off and shunted east to the Appalachians. The risk of large hail is 15%

Current model data suggests some isolated strong storms could develop in southeastern Ohio by 2 p.m. and move quickly east toward West Virginia around 4 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for northern and western Ohio Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wind gusts behind a cold front will gust in excess of 40 mph, as much colder air is drawn south, causing temperatures to tumble into the 40s and 30s by evening.