Strong cold front Thursday could bring a few severe storms

The weather in recent weeks has been fairly consistent, featuring sunny, pleasant weekends and muggy midweek conditions conducive to widely scattered storms, with localized downpours.

Thursday could be an active weather day across the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, as a cold front pushes into a warm, muggy air mass during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Storm Team 4 will be monitoring storms on Thursday on nbc4i.com and Facebook Live at the top of the hour during the midday period, when storms will be developing and moving quickly east.

The primary storm threat will be damaging winds, and possibly hail with stronger updrafts during the heat of the day over the eastern part of the state.

The timing of frontal passage will be critical, since areas that receive stronger heating will have greater instability, primarily east of the I-71 corridor, and into western New York and Pennsylvania.

The good news is that behind this front, for the third weekend in a row we will enjoy cooler and less humid conditions, with highs in the low 80s in central Ohio and mornings in the 50s to low 60s!

On Aug. 7, 1918, a record high temperature of 98 degrees in Columbus marked the final day of a historic heat wave, after highs reached 103 and 102 degrees on Aug. 5-6, the hottest ever recorded in the city in August.