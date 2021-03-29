Stormy March brings widespread damage, loss of life in the South

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — March has brought volatile weather across the Southern U.S. Plumes of tropical moisture interacting with potent disturbances sweeping across the central Plains and Midwest triggered rounds of intense thunderstorms containing high winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Residents in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are cleaning up after a series of supercell thunderstorms tracked 400 miles from Louisiana to north Georgia Thursday and early Friday, spawning 33 tornadoes that resulted in six deaths (five in Alabama, one in Georgia).

A wide (1,100 feet) long-track EF3 tornado (140 mph winds) passed about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Ala., hitting Brent and Centerville. The storm turned deadly at Ohatchee, where three people were killed. Two more deaths occurred in northeast Alabama along the 50-mile storm path. The tornado knocked down trees that crushed homes, tore off roofs and snapped power lines.

A stronger tornado hit the southwest suburbs of Atlanta around Newnan, Ga., shortly after midnight Friday, with winds estimated at 170 mph–only the tenth EF4 tornado in the Peach State in the past 70 years. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed, some collapsing in the twisting winds.

Ohio has been on the northern fringe of this prolific string of severe weather, farther removed from the influx of warm, unstable air that fuels severe storms. March is known as the “windy month” for its weather extremes associated with potent low-pressure systems traversing the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Winds in central Ohio gusted to 40 mph Sunday, as cold air poured in behind intensifying low pressure heading into Ontario, Canada. An even deeper system took a similar path Thursday night, cranking up gusts of 50-60 mph in the predawn hours Friday, knocking out power to more than 100,000 residents in Ohio, including 41,000 AEP customers in central Ohio.

A second wave of severe weather Saturday induced deadly flash flooding in Nashville, Tenn., that has claimed at least seven lives, after more than 7 inches of rain fell in a little more than 24 hours. Severe thunderstorms brought 18 reports of tornadoes from western Tennessee to far eastern Texas over the weekend, with one fatality in Texas.

A persistent La Nina–cool water in the tropical eastern North Pacific–typically brings active weather in the South and Midwest in the spring. The cyclical pattern causes a bulge in the jet stream over the northeastern Pacific, which then dives southeast across the Plains, drawing increasingly warm and moist air northward, which clashes with cold fronts sweeping down from Canada.

The recent stormy pattern triggered by coast-to-coast disturbances began on St. Patrick’s Day, when a powerful storm system brought destructive winds and a total of 49 tornadoes from Texas to North Carolina March 16-18.