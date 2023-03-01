COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The results are in, and StormTeam 4 continues to deliver the “Most Accurate” forecast in central Ohio, now nine years in a row.

“This is quite an honor that StormTeam 4 was awarded as the Most Accurate Forecast in central Ohio,” said Dave Mazza, StormTeam 4 Chief Meteorologist. “I know this is something our team takes seriously morning, day, and night, every day of the year. Our accuracy is what our neighbors depend on and we’re happy to have the responsibility of being ‘Local 4 You’ with the most accurate forecast across central Ohio.”

According to WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, NBC4 led the market in forecast accuracy during the 2022/2023 research cycle. WeatheRate monitors forecasts in markets across the country and verifies accuracy by comparing local TV station forecasts against what actually occurred and then scores the accuracy of the forecasts.

This forecast data cycle was collected from March 1 of the prior year and runs through the end of February of the current year. For the 2022 scoring year, StormTeam 4 is certified as Most Accurate for the Central Ohio viewing area.

