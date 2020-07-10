Storms with a cold front today and cooler behind that front

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, humid, showers and storms. High 92

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, evening showers and storms. Low 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers and storms possible early. High 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 68/87

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered storms. 66/85

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. 67/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today we will get a breeze ahead of an approaching front and with some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. That is enough to put the air quality back into the moderate range so today is not an Air Quality Alert Day.

It will still be very humid as we head for midday and temperatures will top out in the low-90s. That high will come by the early afternoon. As showers and thunderstorms move through the state temperatures will be rain cooled this afternoon. It won’t be drastically cooler and it will still be humid, but it will be breezy.

With the slow-moving front passes through the Buckeye State tonight and tomorrow some storms may stick around tonight and early tomorrow morning. Weekend highs will be in the 80s and it will stay in that range for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday we will begin ro heat up into the 90s again.

Have A Great Weekend and Stay Cool!

-Bob