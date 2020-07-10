Storms will bring relief from extended heat wave

A broken line of storms, a few with gusty winds and hard downpours, is moving through central Ohio, with some trailing storms coming in later in the day ahead of a weak cold front. The threat of active weather will diminish this evening.

On the East Coast, Tropical Storm Fay is near Cape May, NJ, moving north and will track near New York City this evening and into New England Saturday, with 2-5 inches of rain and 50-60 mph winds near the coast, and the risk of a few tornadoes.

Saturday will feel much better, with more sunshine reasonable humidity. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. A disturbance tracking out of the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few storms later Saturday night and continuing at times on Sunday, which will again keep readings in the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

We could still see a storm on Monday, but coverage will be scattered, and there will be a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of next week. Temperatures will start off in the mid-80s Monday afternoon, then heat up under another significant heat ridge midweek.

Forecast



Friday: More clouds, scattered showers, storms p.m. High 91

Tonight: Showers ending east, sticky. Low 69

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 86

Sunday: Showers and storms, more clouds than than sun. High 84 (68)

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 84 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 88 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 92 (69)

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 91 (72)