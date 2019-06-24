Storms Today, Quieter Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, muggy and breezy.High 84

Tonight: Evening storms likely, then showers, muggy. Low 66

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and less humid. High 83

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms p.m. 85(67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. 87(67)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are in the warm sector of this storm system with a cold front and low pressure heading our way. We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day but the storms chances will ramp up this afternoon and evening, some with a slight risk for damaging winds will be possible. That comes from the Storm Prediction Center. There is also a renewed possibility of heavy rain over still saturated ground producing more flooding. Today’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper down to showers by midnight. Temperatures around daybreak will be mainly in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be breezy, less humid and we get the return of sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Another front will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms and mid-80s highs Wednesday but high pressure brings sunshine back Thursday and Friday. It will also be humid again with highs likely in the upper 80s both days.



Have A Great Day!

-Bob