Storms moving out ahead of cooler temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Early morning: Strong/severe storms before sunrise, severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 6 a.m.

Wednesday: Early morning storms, then clearing & mild, high 70

Thursday: Showers early, breezy, cloudy, colder, high 51

Friday: Mixed clouds, chilly, high 49

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 56

Easter Sunday: Chance for showers, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Early this morning, we’re watching a cold front move through the area helping to trigger some strong to severe storms. Today we’ll warm back up to around 70 degrees before cooler air settles in.

After the rain clears out, we’ll briefly see the influence of high pressure clear out clouds and make for a great day! High temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees, which is about 10 above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front moves across the area tonight triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms. These are not expected to be severe.

Thursday, we’ll see morning showers followed by some clearing. Temperatures will be much cooler and only top off around 50 degrees, a 20 degree drop from today and 10 degrees below normal.

It’ll be a chilly and frosty end to the week with early morning lows around freezing. We’ll see a few clouds through the day and highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will look very similar with chilly temperatures and the chance for morning frost since early morning lows will be near freezing. We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures topping off in the mid 50s.

Easter Sunday, another front will move through bringing back the chance for showers. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal, starting off in the low 40s before topping off around 60.

Rain showers continue Sunday night into early Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz