Strong storms tonight pose risk for damaging wind gusts in Columbus and central Ohio

HIGH WIND WARNING 10 P.M. – FRIDAY 10 A.M.

Low pressure will track north into the Ohio Valley tonight, moving across northwestern Indiana and to central Michigan, accompanied by several rounds of showers and embedded strong thunderstorms.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Friday, but extend until 2 p.m. in eastern Ohio. There will be an increasing risk of damaging wind gusts, as low pressure intensifies, so make sure you bring in or secure outdoor patio furniture, toys and any loose items.

Rain, heavy at times, and some strong storms with a damaging wind and even an isolated tornado threat will impact central and southern Ohio after 10 p.m., especially if a narrow squall line develops ahead of the cold front around midnight.

Wind gusts will exceed 40 mph during the late night hours, and could ramp up to between 50-60 mph in the wake of a cold front after 2 a.m. Winds will remain quite strong after the rain ends by 4 a.m., gradually diminishing Friday afternoon.

To check power outages during the high winds, visit the website for American Electric Power.