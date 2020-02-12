Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: Strong storm will bring heavy snow and rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain likely, changing to rain and snow. High 38

Tonight: Rain and snow, chilly. Low 34

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High 36

Friday: Partly cloudy, cold, chance of snow showers or flurries. 15/22

Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. 14/38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: A powerful southern storm will bring a wintry mix of weather into the region. The heaviest precipitation, in the form of a rain/snow mix will be here tonight. We can expect heavy snow to the northwest of thr cty with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect today through 10am tomorrow morning for travel problems that come with winter weather, 1″-3″of snow near Marion. In the meantime it will be heavy rain southeast with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for 1-1.5″ of rain through Thursday morning. In Columbus we will get less than an inch of snow. The high in Columbus will be near 40. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s overnight.

Colder air on Thursday will keep us in rain or snow during the day. Accumulations ranging from an inch to a half-inch, from north to south, seem likely at this time, less than an sdditional half inch in the city.

Friday and Saturday high pressure inches into the Ohio Valley and it will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but not a big warm up. Friday will be one of the coldest days of the winter, so far. Lows will be in the teens. Highs will only be in the low to mid-20s.

-Bob