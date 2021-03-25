Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: Storms and strong winds likely later Thursday

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, breezy. High 69

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, windy. Low 50

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 69 (41)

Sunday: AM shower, Partly to mostly sunny. High: 58 (49)

Monday: Sunshine, cooler. High 56 (35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day.

A large band of rain possibly with some embedded thunder will track into Central Ohio from the south this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of between a half inch and three quarters of an inch of rain, in some spots, will be possible initially. In the later afternoon showers will become more scattered or isolated and eventually taper off. Afternoon temperatures will still be quite a bit above normal, in the upper 60s.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Buckeye State during the evening between 8pm and 10pm. These storms will come with heavy downpours, altogether between a quarter and a half inch of rain. These storms will also come with high winds out of the northeast at 15-25 miles per hour with gusts to around 40 miles per hour and some isolated gusts as high as 60.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Central and Western Ohio for 10pm tonight through 10am tomorrow morning.

Damaging winds that can blow down trees and power lines are expected. Power outages are expected. Be careful on the roads. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult in high profile vehicles. Be careful of flying objects including tree limbs and branches. In your home stay away from windows because of the possibility of flying objects. The lowest level of your home is the safest. Similar circumstances and precautions should be taken in eastern Ohio where a High Wind WATCH will be in effect through tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking of tomorrow it will still be breezy as skies begin to clear. Winds at about 25-29 will be likely and still gusts near 60 will be possible. Skies will gradually clear and tomorrow’s high will be closer to 60 than 70.

Saturday’s high will be near 70 again with sunny skies and much lighter winds… finally.

Stay Weather Alert Today!

-Bob