Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day: Rainy, windy, and raw with road and urban flooding possible.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Moderate to heavy rain, wet commute. Temp: mid-upper 40s

Today: Soaking rain, chilly and breezy. High 49

Tonight: Showers, ending late, cold and breezy. Low 39

Friday: Gradual clearing, chilly. High 48

Saturday: Widespread frost early, sunny day. 32/53

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery, slight chance of showers. 43/52

Monday: Sunshine, brisk and colder. 31/47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s A Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day! You will need your umbrella. This will be a good soaking rain as it continues to overspread the area, especially south. The combination of tropical moisture from former-Hurricane Zeta with rainy low pressure from the southern Plains will bring rainfall totals around 1 to 2.5 inches through late tonight. Higher totals will be possible south of I-70. There may be minor flooding or ponding on the roads this morning through midday.



Some swollen creeks and minor urban flooding will also be possible. Rain will be more scattered this afternoon and evening. It will be windy as well as rainy. The rain will be lighter but it won’t be an ideal evening for Trick Or Treat. Expect a chilly north wind around 15mph. The high will be in the upper 40s.

Tonight it will be showery and breezy with rain ending mainly before sunrise. The low will be around 40.

The sky will clear gradually during the day tomorrow. It will be breezy and chilly. The high will only be in the upper 40s again. Sprawling high pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring us sunshine Friday afternoon and Saturday. Saturday evening will be chilly with temperatures around 50 but it will be dry for Trick Or Treaters. It will be mainly dry with below normal temperatures through the middle of next week.

Be careful and try to stay dry!

-Bob