Still wet today but the holiday weather will be much warmer

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in south central Ohio.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, cool. High 63

Tonight: Showers, tapering off late. Low 56

Friday: Chance of showers, late afternoon storms. High 74

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer, slight chance of pop-ups. 58/80

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and storms. High 83

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy, chance of later showers and storms. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Moisture is still spreading into Central Ohio thanks to low pressure creeping towards the Carolina coast. That will likely add nearly another quarter inch of rain to the week’s total. The high will be in the low 60s.

The Flash Flood Watch for south-central Ohio especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas near waterways/streams will end this morning. Rainfall totals there will be 3-6 inches.

Tonight showers will become more scattered and taper off after midnight. The low will be near 55.

There will be more showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon tomorrow. The high will be in the low-mid 70s.

Showers will become lighter and more scattered into the weekend. Though Saturday looks dry pop-up showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. A warming trend will bring temperatures back into the normal range Friday and then into summer heat territory this weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this weekend and to the mid-80s for Memorial Day. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

-Bob