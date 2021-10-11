COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of thundershowers, mild. Low 65

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy. High 78

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 79 (57)

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 81 (61)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A system out of the Plains is nudging the ridge that kept our weather so nice over the weekend to the east. Though we will maintain a southerly flow and warmer than normal temps, we will also start to see more clouds especially during the afternoon and tonight.

Today’s high will be in the low to mid-80s. The record high for today is 86 set in 1928. So we will be in the neighborhood this afternoon.

Tonight skies will become cloudier across Central Ohio with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chances will be better in northwest Ohio.

The surface cold front with this system should cross the state tomorrow with little if any more chances of precipitation. Temperatures will e a few degrees cooler tomorrow but they will recover to around 80 Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week a slow-moving system from the west will cross the Ohio Valley with rain mostly Friday and Friday night.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob