Still very humid and warm with showers, heaviest southeast

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy a.m. fog, showers and storms, heaviest east/s-east. High 83

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, muggy. Low 69

Thursday: Showers, chance of storms. High 84 (69)

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of storms. High 85 (70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray showers, storms possible. High 87 (68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Slow moving, heavy showers dumped more than 4-inches of rain in parts of Central Ohio and even more southeast yesterday. Localized flooding was the result with the possibility of some water still receding this morning. With all the moisture present fog may also be an issue again.

Today the heaviest rain associated with the remnants of tropical system Fred should be mostly a threat to the southeastern and eastern counties until mid to late morning. That’s the projected path. However showers and some thunderstorms are still possible because of all the tropical moisture in Fred’s wake. The heaviest of these will be east of I-71.

Humidity will stay on the high side the next few days. Temperatures will be around normal today and tomorrow. They will ramp up into the upper 80s by the weekend. Today’s high will be in the 80-85 range but it will feel like it will feel like it’s close to 90 at peak heating.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob