COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, patchy fog early. High 77

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Low 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. High 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and t-showers. High 79 (65)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, cooler. High 66 (57)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Though high pressure is dominating our weather early this morning that is about to change. Another frontal system associated with low pressure over the Dakotas is slowly moving towards Ohio. It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the mid-upper 70s.



As the front gets closer tomorrow moisture ahead of it will bring a chance of showers starting in the afternoon or evening. Rain with a chance of thundershowers for Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning will exit the state Saturday.

High pressure out of the southwest will build into the region next on Sunday. That will keep us dry with sunshine well into next week. Temperatures will be mainly at or below normal.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob