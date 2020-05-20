Still rainy heading towards Memorial Day weekend

FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for areas near the Scioto River

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, breezy and cool. High 58

Tonight: Cloudy, rain likely, cool. Low 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 63

Friday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 56/75

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 58/80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Flash Flood Watch continues through tomorrow morning for south and southwestern Ohio including Ross, Pike and Fayette Counties. There are Flood Warnings for the Scioto River at Circleville, Chillicothe and Piketon, The Big Darby Creek at Darbyville, and the rivers in Licking County. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Olentangy River near Worthington. Current stage: 8.3′ (Flood stage 11′)

Today: Warm semi-tropical moisture from of the Carolina coast is continuing to fuel rain showers here in the Ohio Valley. Stacked low pressure lumbering eastward ever so slowly through Tennessee will continue to feed showers into the southern half of the Buckeye State, including Central Ohio. So, with showers likely today, it will be breezy from the east again with the high temperature around 55.

The Flash Flood Watch for south-central Ohio will continue until Thursday morning especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas near waterways/streams. Rainfall totals there will be 3-6 inches.

Tonight showers will become more scattered and lighter after midnight. The low will be near 50.

Showers will continue to be likely off and on tomorrow. The high will be in the low-mid 60s.

Low pressure will begin to weaken Friday. Showers will become lighter and more scattered into the weekend. Pop-up showers or storms will be possible.

Meanwhile a warming trend will bring temperatures back into the normal range Friday and then into summer territory this weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this weekend and to the mid-80s for Memorial Day.

-Bob