Still fall-like but getting warmer

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, pleasant. High 73

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 46

Tuesday: Brilliant sunshine, autumnal. High 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 50/78

Thursday: Few clouds, warm. 54/79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The seemingly never-ending high pressure that has kept our skies virtually clear will continue today. In fact it looks like we will have similar weather at least through Wednesday. So again today expect sunshine and blue skies. High pressure, north of Central Ohio, is migrating southeast. After a cool morning the high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Tonight it will be mainly clear and cool again. Morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. It will be near 45 in the city.

Tomorrow fall officially begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 9:31 a.m. We will make that calendar transition with another wonderfully sunny day and afternoon temperatures that will be just a couple degrees warmer.

Meanwhile the models are leaning towards some leftover moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta by the week’s end. First it will arrive in the form of some clouds and increasing humidity Thursday and Friday and then a chance of showers this weekend.

Have A Great Fall Eve!!

-Bob