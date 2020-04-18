Still cool but sunshine finally returns

A FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9AM

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy start, gradual clearing, cool. High 52

Tonight: Mainly clear to partly cloudy, patchy frost. Low 36

Sunday: Patchy frost a.m., partly sunny, isolated light rain p.m. High 57

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 58

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: High pressure centered over the Tennessee Valley will keep skies mostly sunny over Central Ohio today. Though some temperatures have bottomed out in the 30s it will be a few degrees warmer than the last few days with highs around 50.

It will be mainly clear this evening though skies will turn partly cloudy late. It won’t be quite so cold tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s in Columbus.

Tomorrow a weak front crossing the state will bring a few scattered afternoon showers in the afternoon. Highs will inch into the mid to upper-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper-50s to near 60. Showers return Thursday with a cold front. Ahead of the front highs get to the low 60s.

Though Wednesday morning will be colder in the wake of the front, Wednesday’s high will be around 60 again. Expect more rain showers Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday the sun returns at highs will be close to 70.

Have A Great Saturday

-Bob