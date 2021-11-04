COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST





Today: Partly cloudy to sunny. High 49

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 29

Friday: Brilliant sunshine. High 52

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 57 (31)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 61 (38)





FORECAST DISCUSSION



This morning is greeting us with patchy frost and another freezing to sub-freezing start in Central Ohio.



A large ridge of surface high pressure is centered over the Midwest and stretching into the Ohio Valley. That leaves us with mostly cloudy but clearing skies today. It will be mostly sunny by late afternoon.



High pressure will be centered over Ohio by tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper-40s to around 50 again today. Under clear skies tonight’s lows will be 25-30.

The surface high will stay parked over the Buckeye State tomorrow, but it will begin to drift southeast tomorrow night and further east on Saturday.



Surface high pressure will keep us in a clear and chilly pattern. Tomorrow will be a sunny day with a high in the low 50s.



The continual southern breeze and the sunny days will allow temperatures to rise to and above seasonal norms through the weekend and into next week. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s. Starting Sunday highs will be in the 60s. Expect more above average highs into next week.



Stay Warm!

-Bob