Steamy and stormy end to the weekend

*** HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR PARTS OF OUR AREA***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Steamy morning, then clouds increase, scattered p.m. storms, high 92 (heat index: 100-105)

Tonight: Chance for showers and storms continues, low 71

Monday: Rain likely with front, high 78

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 79

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s already another hot and steamy start to the day. Early morning temperatures are in the 70s, which is around 10 degrees above normal.

Despite a mostly clear start to the day, we’ll see more clouds build in through the day followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will won’t be quite as hot as yesterday, but will top off in the lower 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 100 degrees, so make sure to drink plenty of water, find the shade when you can, and wear light, loose fitting clothing.

The heat from the day will interact with a disturbance to our south and a cold front to our north providing a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

As a cold front slides to the south tonight and Monday, the chance for showers and storms will continue. Temperatures will still be on the warm side tonight and only fall down near 70. But, high temperatures will be significantly cooler on Monday and only reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As high pressure moves in during the week, we’ll see sunshine and more seasonal temperatures. Highs will slowly climb up to the mid 80s, which is normal for this time of year to the upper 80s by Friday.

Low temperatures will fall down to the 60s during the week, which will be refreshing. Humidity will also significantly drop, which will be another big relief!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz