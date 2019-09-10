Staying steamy for the second half of the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Few clouds, hot. High 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 68

Wednesday: Hot, humid, afternoon pop-ups. High 89

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered pop-ups. High 89

Friday: Partly sunny, storms likely mainly afternoon. High 88

Saturday: Clearing clouds and cooler. High 82





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are feeling a lot more like summer for the first game of the INT Championship game. Temperatures this evening will stay near 90 by the first pitch, then start to fall to the mid 80s by the 4th inning.

Overnight, we will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees above normal and just fall near 70 by sunrise.

Hot and muggy conditions stick around for the second half of the week. High temperatures on Monday will again reach near 90 degrees. A change from today though will be that as heat from the day interacts with an upper level disturbance, we’ll start to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, we’ll see the chance for a few more showers and storms, mostly north of I-70 as a cold front sets up to our north. Despite the front and chance for storms, our weather will be anything but cold. We’ll see temperatures continue to Thursday morning near 70 degrees, then reach a high in the upper 80s.

This pattern of heat, humidity continues on Friday. This will be our 4th day in a row with highs near 90. Friday night, a cold front will move through triggering another chance for showers and storms. Check back in with the forecast if you will be going to any Football Friday Nite games, or have outdoor plans.

Once the front moves out, we will be looking at a nice weekend. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will be in the low 80s Saturday, and mid 80s on Sunday.

Enjoy your evening!

-Liz