(WCMH) — Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm related hazard.

Traveling on rainy days can be hazardous, especially on days like Wednesday when flooding is also a concern.

Heavy rainfall can lead to rapid water rising in low lying areas, rivers and streams. People underestimate the force and power of water. This is concerning because all it takes is 6 inches of water to knock down an adult.

12 inches of moving flood water is enough to sweep away most cars. 18-24 inches of moving flood water can even carry away large vehicles like trucks and SUVs.

It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

The best way to stay safe when traveling on days where flooding is a concern is to remember “Turn around, don’t drown.”

This means instead of trying to cross a flooded road way, it is safer for you and everyone else in your car if you just turn around and find another route.