Statewide Tornado Drills Cancelled in Ohio and Indiana

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness has decided to cancel the Ohio Statewide Tornado Drill. This drill was scheduled for March 25, 2020 as part of Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, who issues watches and warnings in parts of Southeast and Central Ohio, like Columbus, is not alone in this decision. National Weather Service offices in Indiana, in conjunction with IDHS, are also cancelling the Indiana Statewide Tornado Drill, which was scheduled for Wednesday March 18th, 2020.

This decision was made due to numerous reasons related to the COVID-19 virus and sheltering actions being taken by the public.

Severe weather safety campaigns in both states will go on as planned, with the exception of previously planned statewide tornado drills. As of right now, there are no plans to reschedule either test.

In person events like the Ohio University Symposium, which was scheduled for March 21, have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ohio storm spotter training classes have also been postponed.