Starting the fall season and losing daylight hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially began at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fall, just like Spring, is determined by an equinox. The autumnal equinox is the day where there are nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

This occurs because the earth is tilted at 23.5 degrees on its axis as it orbits around the sun. Because of this tilt, the northern hemisphere experiences more hours with daylight during the summer months, less in the winter, and near equal twice a year.

Even though September 22, 2020 is labeled as the equinox, the hours of sunlight seen all over the world isn’t exactly at an even 12-hour split. Since Ohio is at a higher latitude, it will experience equal amounts of daylight and darkness on Friday, September 25.

After that date, there will be fewer hours with daylight through December 21, which is the winter solstice also known as the first day of winter.