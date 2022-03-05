We’re enjoying springlike temperatures this weekend. A southwesterly flow of air behind high pressure in the East will pump up the warmth, with partly cloudy skies, as readings reach the low 70s–about 25 degrees above normal for early March.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a storm in the central Plains,. Showers will develop after midnight and linger early on Sunday, as cold front slides through the state and stalls across the southeastern counties.

The wind will increase Sunday, gusting at times between 30-40 mph, requiring a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Rain returns Sunday night, with possible thunder, as a wave slides northeast along the boundary, heavy at times, followed by cooler temperatures Monday afternoon falling back into the 40s. The rain could mix with snow in northwest Ohio later in the day, and a few flurries are possible late Monday night.

Seasonably cool and dry weather will prevail behind the chilly front, as high pressure builds in on Tuesday. Highs will start off in the 40s Tuesday, then edge into the low 50s later in the week, with a mix of clouds and sun.

A storm will pass south of Ohio midweek, with some cloud cover. A strong cold front and clipper system will bring showers changing to flurries Friday, and a surge of cold air next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 72

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers late. Low 60

Sunday: Showers early, breezy, mostly cloudy. High 71

Monday: Rain, heavy at times, thunder, cooler p.m. High 61 (52), falling to 45

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, cooler. High 43 (32)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 51 (31)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 52 (34)

Friday: Showers, turning colder p.m., flurries late. High 42 (34)