FLOOD WATCH TUESDAY SOUTHERN HALF OF OHIO

High pressure off the Atlantic Coast ushered in a warm southwesterly flow, sending temperatures to springlike levels this afternoon in the 60s. High clouds will filter the sunshine ahead of a wave of moisture that will bring a few light showers overnight.

A storm developing in the southern Plains will slide northeast across the Ohio Valley Tuesday, with periods of rain, heavy at times across the southern part of the state totaling 1 to 2 inches, with a few embedded storms in the south. A Flood Watch is in effect through early Wednesday because the ground is still fairly saturated after last Thursday’s soaking rain.

Temperatures will cool back to seasonal levels Wednesday, with highs near 40 degrees. Another storm will turn northeast from the Southwest by Thursday, spreading a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain northward, with colder air in place. The best chance of seeing a significant snowfall will be across northwestern Ohio, with a mix in the central part of the state and rain in the southeast.

Cold, dry air will follow in the wake of the storm over the weekend, with highs near freezing and lows in the teens.

Forecast

Presidents’ Day: Clouds increase, breezy, very mild. High 61

Tonight: Showers develop late. Low 52

Tuesday: Periods of rain, thunder, breezy, mild. High 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 39 (34)

Thursday: Cloudy, snow/mix to rain. High 35 (28)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly wind. High 30 (22)

Saturday: Clearing, cold. High 30 (14)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 34 (16)