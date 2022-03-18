Look for clouds to return in advance of a system coming out of the Plains and tracking through the Great Lakes early in the weekend. Temperatures will approach 70 this afternoon, before showers arrive from the southwest toward evening. Several rounds of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms, with gusty winds, will cross the state overnight ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures will cool sharply on Saturday behind the front, with lingering showers. Readings will fall into the 40s, as winds shift to the northwest. Chilly air will lower temperatures into the upper 30s early Sunday, with the rain ending toward daybreak.

Skies will slowly clear Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s after a chilly start. High pressure will bring sunshine Monday and milder temperatures. The next strong storm system will track from the Rockies to the Ohio Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and a few storms.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds increase, rain later. High 68

Tonight: Showers, few storms, breezy. Low 52

Saturday: Showers, breezy, cooler. High 53, falling to 45

Sunday: Morning clouds, clearing p.m. High 58 (38)

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 66 (41)

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers. High 57 (43)

Wednesday: Showers linger. High 62 (47)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 55 (41)