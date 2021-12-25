Christmas Eve will be quite breezy and unseasonably mild, with mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle is possible around midnight.

Low pressure developing in the Midwest will track across northern Ohio on Christmas Day, bringing periods of rain until mid-afternoon, with totals between a half-inch and an inch. The temperature will be around 60 at midday, before falling slowly behind a cold front later in the day.

Drier air will follow Saturday night and Sunday, with clearing skies and pleasant travel conditions. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday afternoon, still about 5 degrees above average for late December.

Another series of Pacific storms will bring showers beginning early Monday, with rain off and on through Wednesday. Mild temperatures will persist, with temperatures in the 50s. Cooler and drier weather will return Thursday, but showers are likely again on New Year’s Eve.

FORECAST

Christmas Day: Rainy, very mild, breezy. High 60 (52)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 51 (40)

Monday: Rainy day. High 52 (38)

Tuesday: Showers. High 52 (40)

Wednesday: Showers likely, mild. High 60 (46)

Thursday: Clearing, little cooler. High 46 (39)

Friday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 41 (32)