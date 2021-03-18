Spring wind and storms today, then colder the last day of winter tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain, chance of storms and breezy. High 54

Tonight: Showers tapering off late, blustery. Low 31

Friday: Sunshine, breezy and cool. High 46

Saturday: Sunny. High 55(25)

Sunday: Sunny. High 61 (32)

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 63 (36)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface low pressure is moving east along the Ohio River from the west this morning. A warm front extends into central Ohio roughly along the I-71 corridor. North of the front we can expect winds gusting to 45-50 miles per hour or even greater. A Wind Advisory will be in effect including Franklin County starting this morning through tomorrow morning 10 a.m. until 5 a.m.

There will be locally heavy rain with a chance of storms south of the warm front. Rain and storms redeveloping over the same areas in the I-71/I-70 corridors may cause localized or areal flooding.

The threat of strong/severe storms will be mainly from south central to southeast Ohio, with the emphasis southeast. Just south of I-70 is under a marginal risk, the low end of the scale, while the southeast is under a slight risk, level two of five. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and large hail will be the primary threats. There will be a slight risk of tornadoes especially southeast.

Rain will taper off tonight. Dry weather and sunshine return tomorrow. It will be several degrees cooler in the wake of the storm system, but with dry weather it will gradually warm up over the weekend and into next week.

Stay dry today.

-Bob