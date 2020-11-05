Spring weather in November continues through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: High clouds, breezy and milder. Temp: 45-48

Today: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High 67

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cool. Low 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 45/69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 47/72

Monday: Partly cloudy. 53/73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A weak mid-level disturbance is spreading thickening high clouds into the region as it moves eastward across the Great Lakes. Though there is moisture with this wave it will remain mainly dry at the surface. The net results will be temperatures that are few degrees cooler than yesterday’s 69 and a southwest breeze at 6-10 mph.

The sky will clear from west to east tonight as the weak frontal boundary moves out of the region. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-40s.

It heats up the next few days due in part to a large area of high pressure that will cover the eastern U.S. while centered and parked over the mid-Atlantic. At the same time a strengthening trough to the west will pump warmer air from the southwest into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s through the beginning of the week. A strong cold front with that trough will bring showers into the state as the ridge exits to the east early next week.

Happy Thursday!

-Bob