Spring warmth in November might break some records

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mainly clear, light winds. Temp: 40-45

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 71

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 42

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. High 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. 46/72

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 53/74

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. 58/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The huge ridge over the eastern third of the country combined with surface high pressure centered southeast of the Ohio River will make today another very nice day. It will be sunny with just a light southerly breeze and high temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal. Lower humidity will make today very comfortable.

Tonight clear skies, nearly calm winds and relatively low dew points will allow temperatures to dip all the way down into the low 40s by daybreak.

Tomorrow’s high will be right around 70, still well above average, and it will be the coolest of the next few. High temperatures will inch close to record territory in the low to mid 70s each day Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front and rain will end that trend. Showers will be likely late Tuesday through early Veterans Day. Highs will be 60-65 Wednesday and Thursday.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob