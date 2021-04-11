Spring warmth gives way to fall-like conditions, light showers

After nearly a week of unseasonably warm spring weather and highs in the 70s, it’s back to April showers and jacket weather.

Low pressure will drift east across northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, accompanied by showers and cooler temperatures. Vertically stacked low pressure beneath a large upper-air low-pressure area will result in persistent cloudiness and damp conditions into early Monday.

After a lull, pockets of light rain will develop through the afternoon and evening hours, spiraling around sprawling low pressure. Breezy conditions and cool temperatures in the 50s will make it fall like fall.

Clouds will linger on Monday, with a few early showers shifting into eastern Ohio, before skies begin to clear late in the day, as high pressure moves in.

Seasonable weather and sunshine will prevail Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will move across Kentucky Wednesday, bringing increasing clouds late Tuesday, and periods of rain overnight and Wednesday.

A chilly northwesterly flow will develop later in the week, holding temperatures to levels about 10 degrees below average the rest of the week, including chilly mornings in the 30s and holding afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. Some clouds and sprinkles will persist Thursday, then skies will brighten.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, much cooler, showers. High 56

Tonight: Occasional rain, breezy at times. Low 47

Monday: Clouds linger, early shower, late clearing. High 63

Tuesday: More sunshine, little milder. High 65 (45)

Wednesday: Periods of rain, cool. High 53 (46)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, sprinkles, chilly. High 52 (40)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 57 (35)

Saturday: Showers, cool. High 55 (43)