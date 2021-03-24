Spring warmth continues with spring showers and spring storms on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, slight chance of storms, breezy. High 72

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. Low 49

Thursday: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 68

Friday: AM showers, breezy, partly sunny. High 58 (52)

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers at night. High: 65 (41)

Sunday: Showers, breezy, partly sunny. High: 57 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Ohio Statewide Tornado Safety Drill is this morning. Tornado sirens will sound at 9:50 a.m. Take this time to make sure your family has a plan and knows the plan to get to a safe place in a real weather emergency like a tornado.

Scattered light showers are shifting to the east ahead of a cold front heading into the region from the west. By daybreak conditions will be drying out in western Ohio. The frontal boundary will stall west of Central Ohio. What little rain remains will shift to the east or dissipate in the developing drier conditions from west to east. There will be a slight chance of thunder early this afternoon.

Otherwise a warm front lifts across Ohio as the low tracks into the Great Lakes. In the persistent dry south flow, low clouds will scatter and we will begin to see some sunshine. The winds will be around 10-15 miles per hour with gusts to around 30. It will also warm up to around 70 again today. Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Rain with possible thunderstorms will develop ahead of a secondary low and a cold front as it moves into Ohio Thursday. That rain will track through the region and on into the northeast U.S. Friday. Thursday and Thursday night will be the rainiest periods this week. There will be scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain possible as well as an isolated tornado.

After several days in the 60s it will be cooler Friday and through the weekend. It will dry out on Friday. It will be sunny and cool Saturday. There will be more showers Sunday, then clearing and cooler Monday’

Happy Hump Day.

-Bob