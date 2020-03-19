Spring storms likely later with heavy rain, gusty winds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pockets of heavy rain developed within a wider area of moisture, dropping 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across much of Ohio, causing rises on streams and rivers. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the southwestern portion of the state through noon Friday.

Flash flood watch extends across southwestern Ohio until 12 p.m. Friday, March 20. (NWS/Wilmington, OH)

Another concern Thursday evening will be the development of a line of gusty thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail ahead of a cold front, aided by a wave of low pressure moving northeast.

Central Ohio is under a marginal risk for damaging winds, with a slight risk extending into western portions of the state. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather and isolated tornadoes over southern Indiana and western Kentucky. Any storms moving into western Ohio, given sufficient heating and instability, will be closely monitored.

The primary low-pressure system will track from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front across Ohio Friday morning. Winds will increase in excess of 30 mph and higher gusts are possible. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees before frontal passage.

Colder and drier air will arrive by the start of the weekend, with highs Saturday in the upper 30s.