Spring showers today changes to wintry cold tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Lingering light showers, windy. High 52

Tonight: Slight chance of rain, then rain and flurries/snow showers. Low 27

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, a few flurries possible. High 37

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 48 (24)

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 62 (29)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 68(42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers are diminishing in coverage this morning as a cold front exits to the south and east of Columbus. Northwest wins have picked up from time to time. After the front passage temperatures will drop into the mid-40s this morning then recover into the low to mid-50s during the day, only to fall back into the mid-40s by sunset.

There will be a chance of more showers later this afternoon and tonight with even more cold air that will move into the Buckeye State. Light rain showers may mix with light flurries or snow showers tonight. Any accumulations will be les than half and inch. That would be most likely on grassy, natural or elevated surfaces. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s tonight. It will be cold enough for Freeze Bulletins in southern Ohio. It won’t be warmer here but the Central Ohio growing season hasn’t really begun like in counties close to the Ohio River.

If we make it to midnight with no trace of snow it will wrap up the first March on record with no snow. We have had as little as a trace in years past but never gone through the windiest month with no trace of flakes.

Tomorrow afternoon there will be a chance of a few flurries. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Good Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Morning lows will dip into the mid-20s but temperstures recover heading into the weekend. It will be sunny with highs in the 60s, about 68 Easter Sunday with a morning low in the low 40s for sunrise services.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob