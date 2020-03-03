Spring showers and thunderstorms this morning, partial clearing this afternoon

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning showers and storms, then partial clearing, breezy. High 54

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 34

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, isolated afternoon shower. High 51

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers mainly at night. 29/52

Friday: Snow to rain and snow to rain showers. 33/40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Rain showers and thunderstorms will diminish as a surface wave tracks from southwestern to northeastern Ohio today. Winds will shift to the west and become stronger, around ten miles per hour with gusts to about twenty-five. It will be warmer than yesterday. The temperature will peak at about 54, nearly 60 south.

Outside of the slight risk of an isolated shower it will be quiet tonight. Weak high pressure reaching into Central Ohio will end up centered over Tennessee by daybreak. The sky will be mostly clear. The low will be about 34.

There will be a slight risk of an isolated shower in the I-70 corridor tomorrow. It will be breezy and partly sunny with a high around 50.

Thursday looks dry with showers returning Thursday night. Colder air aloft will give us a chance of isolated rain or rain/snow mix Friday.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

-Bob