Spring-like weather today but wintry weather on the way

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rain, breezy, cooler afternoon. High 56

Tonight: Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, breezy. Low 30

Wednesday: Flurries, possibly with sleet to afternoon rain/snow mix. High 36

Thursday: Morning rain, then cloudy and cool. 33/43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers.28/35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 26/37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low pressure will ride along a frontal boundary that will slowly slide from north to south across the state today. It will be rainy as it does. Temperatures will remain mild south of the front with highs up to about the mid-50s. The opposite will be the case behind the front with temperatures falling in its wake into the evening. Temperatures will be in the 40-degree range by nightfall in Columbus with ten to fifteen mile per hour north winds after the front passes.

Rain will taper off somewhat tonight as it changes to light snow by morning, with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Accumulations will be less than a half-inch. The morning low will be around 30. All that will add up to a slippery morning commute. Winds in the teens will generate wind chill around 20.

There is a slight chance of flurries or snow showers tomorrow morning then a chance of rain and snow midday and rain in the afternoon. With a brisk northwest wind the temperature will struggle into the mid-30s.

Rain and snow tomorrow night will be followed by scattered light rain Thursday. Highs will be around 40. A light wintry mix Thursday night will turn into scattered light snow Friday.

Have a great day!

-Bob