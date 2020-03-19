Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state

Spring arrives at earliest date in more than a century

Weather





COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The vernal equinox occurs Thursday night, March 19, at 11:49 p.m. ET. This will be the earliest official arrival of spring since 1896 due to the leap year.

Twice a year, at the spring and fall equinoxes, Earth’s axis is not tilted toward the sun, which results in 12 hours of daylight and darkness globally.

The spring equinox reflects the position of the sun’s direct rays directly over the equator. Central Ohio has gained a little more than 2.5 hours of daylight since Dec. 21 (first day of astronomical winter). Sunrise on Friday in Columbus comes at 7:34 and sunset at 7:44 on the first full day of spring.

