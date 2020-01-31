Split weekend ahead, with some big, bright changes on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, low 31

Saturday: Cloudy start, few late day showers, high 39

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 51

Monday: Clouds return, high 58

Tuesday: Rain likely, mild, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a very cloudy day again with some light flurries and rain showers possible in the east and southeast part of our area before 9pm, with mainly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening. Overnight low temps will fall back into the lower 30s.

By daybreak on Saturday clouds will be very thick again, but it will start off dry with temps warming slowly back to the upper 30s by the afternoon. By mid afternoon another shot of energy will zip across our area, and give us some light rain showers.

These will continue into the evening hours where a few flurries could mix in too, but no accumulations. Clouds will start to thin out overnight Saturday night and into Sunday, and winds will start to pick up Sunday with skies quickly starting to clear out from west to east during the late morning.

Sunday will see a nice and breezy afternoon with highs pushing into the lower 50s with more sunshine. Sunday night will be mild with lows near 40. We will see sunshine early on Monday with clouds returning but highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will see a slow moving system churning to our west with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We will see rain likely on Tuesday, and this will continue into Wednesday as well. Wednesday the front will slowly push across our area, so we will top in the middle 40s with dropping temps late.

Thursday on the backside of this system we will have more rain showers mixed with snow showers possible too with highs in the lower 40s. More clouds are expected on Friday with a drier forecast and highs close to normal in the upper 30s.

-Dave