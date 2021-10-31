After a wet start to the weekend, low pressure is finally lifting off to the northeast across northern New England, sweeping drier air into Ohio with gusty west-northwest winds. Some low clouds will persist through the day, and temperatures will peak in the seasonable upper 50s.

High pressure will move in and provide clearing skies overnight, with chilly morning readings in the upper 30s. Skies will turn partly cloudy Monday afternoon, with slightly cooler readings in the mid-50s. Clouds will arrive with a weak impulse later in the day, with possibly a few sprinkles reaching southern Ohio early Tuesday.

A surge of chilly Canadian air will hold temperatures in the 40s during the afternoon hours through the remainder of the week under mostly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy. High 59

Tonight: Clearing, chilly. Low 38

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 54

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, sprinkle south. High 48 (40)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 47 (34)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (35)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 50 (32)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 51 (33)