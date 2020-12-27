Some sunshine, a little moderation but still cold

High pressure brought some weekend sunshine, but residual arctic air made for a cold weekend, even as temperatures moderated into the 20s Saturday and 30s Sunday.

Clouds will increase this afternoon in a milder southerly flow ahead of a storm tracking across the Upper Midwest and northern Lower Michigan. A few showers are likely Sunday night, ending as flurries early Monday, behind a cold front.

The weather will be rather cold early in the week, with cloudy skies Monday and a few flurries , giving way to abundant sunshine Tuesday, as high pressure builds in.

A stronger, slow-moving system developing in the southern Plains Wednesday will bring rain late in the day that will continue into New Year’s Day.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds increase, milder, rain at night. High 40 Tonight: Scattered showers, breezy. Low 34

Monday: Cloudy, colder, flurry. High 36 falling to 28

Tuesday: Sunshine, chilly. High 32 (19)

Wednesday: Clouds return, rain later, mild. High 47 (23)

Thursday: Rain, breezy. High 49 (44)

New Year’s Day: Showers. High 42 (35)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 36 (27)

Enjoy your holiday weekend! -Ben