Some sun, melting snow, still chilly

A winter storm brought a quick halt to our early spring pattern, with heavy wet snow (and very large flakes, given the near-freezing temperatures aloft), mixed with sleet. Accumulations ranged from a light coating in the city to 1 to 2 in the suburbs and io elevated terrain, with up to 3 inches in west-central Ohio.

Sunshine will rapidly melt what’s left of Saturday’s snowfall, which brings our seasonal total to just 11.7 inches (normal for the winter is 27 inches).

High pressure will arrive from Canada and the Great Lakes, keeping the weather dry and chilly through Monday morning, with some clouds. A light southerly flow will warm us up to seasonal levels Monday.

A weak cold front will bring clouds Monday night, with a few showers. The next chance of widespread rain will arrive Thursday and Friday, as a series of Pacific disturbances rolls out the West and across the southern Plains, pushing mild spring air north into the Ohio Valley.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday (March 19)!

Sunday: Clouds mixed with sun. High 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 32

Monday: Periods of clouds and sun. High 52

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High 54 (42)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, clouds increase. High 51 (33)

Thursday: Showers likely, milder. High 64 (44)

Friday: Showers, storm, very mild. High 66 (59)

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder. High 42 (33)