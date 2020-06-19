Some sun, few pop-up showers, warmer

A pesky upper-level low over eastern Ohio will slowly drift east across the Appalachians, keeping the atmosphere unstable, with pop-up afternoon showers and a few storms, though less numerous than Thursday. There will be enough sunshine to push temperatures into the mid-80s.

Patchy fog has formed this morning, which will lift as sunshine develops. A stray shower or storm could pop over the eastern part of central Ohio early this afternoon.

High pressure will build overhead through the weekend, heating things up into the upper 80s. There could be an isolated shower late Saturday, with a better chance for scattered late day storms on Sunday.

A few disturbances will interact with warm, sticky air early next week to keep the threat of rain and a few storms in the forecast through Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually lower toward the seasonal low 80s later in the week.

Friday: Early fog, partly sunny, stray shower/storm p.m. High 83

Tonight: Evening shower/storm, partly cloudy. Low 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, isolated shower. High 88

Sunday: Warm, sticky, showers, storms p.m. High 88 (68)

Monday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 86 (69)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (67)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, possible shower. High 82 (65)

Thursday: Partly sunny, possible shower. High 81 (63)