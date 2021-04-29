Soggy with storms ahead of a cold front today; nice weekend coming up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, scattered storms, breezy. High 71

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 47

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine. High 67 (36)

Sunday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (49)

Monday: Cloudy, showers. High 76 (58)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The threat of severe storms has been raised to the SLIGHT RISK category for Columbus and Franklin County and counties south, southeast, east and northeast. The area just to the northeast of this area is under the MARGINAL RISK.

Rain and a embedded thunderstorms will be heaviest along a front draped across the state north of the I-70/1-71 corridors as it moves south. Strong thunderstorms with isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible until the front moves through the region this afternoon. There is a risk of flooding where rain is training, getting multiple rounds of heavy rain, urban flooding is possible.

The cold front will move through this afternoon and finally south of Ohio by this evening. We will go from highs around 70 to lows in the mid to upper 40s tonight.

A cooler, dry air mass will move into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. Thanks to expansive high pressure centered northwest of Ohio our day will be sunny and breezy with highs around 60.

We will get a warming trend this weekend as the high moves through region. With sunshine Saturday (May first) will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunday’s will be back into the mid-to-upper 70s. Then as high pressure moves off the east coast rain, from the southwest, moves into Ohio for Monday.

Grab Your Umbrella This Morning.

-Bob