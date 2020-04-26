Soggy Sunday feels more like November

Low pressure over the Upper Ohio Valley will redevelop off the coast of New Jersey, surrounded by bands of rain wrapping around an upper-level storm. Strengthening northerly winds will gust to 30 mph and temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper 40s. Skies will gradually clear overnight, and morning readings will dip in the chilly mid-30s, with frost in the northwestern part of the state.

Dry weather will return briefly on Monday with high pressure. Another round of showers will move in late Monday night and Tuesday, accompanying the first of several disturbances rippling east from the Plains states.

The best chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms will occur on Wednesday. Showers are still likely Thursday. The weekend will start off dry, but yet another system could bring showers and storms by Sunday.

Forecast