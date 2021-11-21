Low pressure tracking across southeastern Canada will push a cold front through the state, bringing an end to the steady rain. A secondary cold front will slip through this evening accompanied by a drop in temperature overnight. A few sprinkles will linger into the overnight, ending as flurries in the north.

Colder air will filter into the region with strong northwesterly winds Monday gusting at times past 30 mph, with nothing more than lake-effect snow showers across northern Ohio Monday.

The weather will be dry and mainly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, which is deal for travel. On Thanksgiving, rain will overspread the Ohio Valley from the southwest, possibly mixing with snow early Friday, before ending. Another surge of cold weather will arrive for next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Light rain tapers off, chilly. High 44

Tonight: Showers, end, breezy. Low 28

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, colder. High 37

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 40 (26)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 48 (28)

Thanksgiving: Rain, cool. High 47 (39)

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder. High 35 (29)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 (26)